Indian shares experienced a slight dip on Tuesday, relinquishing earlier gains as investors anticipate updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve concerning the timing and frequency of potential rate cuts.Additionally, attention remains focused on the upcoming announcements of domestic IIP and inflation figures due on Wednesday.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 45 points to 76,445, while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 6 points to 23,253.Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories each declined around 1 percent. Contrarily, ONGC surged by 3.4 percent, driven by rising crude prices in international markets.Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, and Mahindra & Mahindra each posted gains of approximately 1 percent.IRB Infrastructure Developers plunged 7.5 percent following a transaction involving 41.2 crore shares (6.8 percent equity) of the company, valued at Rs 2,656 crore and traded at Rs 64.4 per share.Similarly, InterGlobe Aviation fell by 3.2 percent and Honasa Consumer declined by 4 percent after block deals.Raymond experienced a slight decrease following news that its subsidiary Raymond Realty secured its second redevelopment project in Mumbai's Bandra area.PTC Industries saw a rally of nearly 3 percent following the announcement of a collaboration with key entities under the DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector.Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 2.8 percent after securing two new orders.