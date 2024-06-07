Indian shares are poised for a positive opening on Friday as investors react favorably to recent interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada. Market participants are also focused on the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming monetary policy announcement, anticipated later today, with expectations that the central bank will maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent.Additionally, traders are closely watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming oath ceremony on Sunday, following his selection as leader by allies in a significant meeting.On Thursday, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty each climbed approximately 1 percent, marking their second consecutive session of gains. This upward trend reflects optimism regarding political stability and policy continuity as the new coalition government prepares to take office.In the broader region, Asian markets displayed mostly positive performances this morning. However, overall gains were modest as traders remained cautious ahead of the critical U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later today, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.In the financial markets, U.S. Treasuries remained stable, the dollar hovered near an eight-week low, and gold prices dipped after reaching a two-week high on Thursday. Oil prices saw little change following two consecutive sessions of gains. OPEC ministers hinted at potential revisions to the oil supply deal if market conditions warrant it, with the Saudi energy minister noting that OPEC+ retains the flexibility to pause or reverse production increases if necessary.U.S. stock markets posted mixed results overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 0.2 percent, while both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 experienced marginal declines. Weak jobless claims data and the previous day’s ADP report bolstered hopes for a rate cut.European stocks concluded Thursday on a firm note after the European Central Bank implemented its first interest rate cut in five years. The bank also raised inflation projections for 2024 and 2025, emphasizing the need for additional data and analysis to confirm the disinflationary trajectory. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7 percent, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 each advancing around 0.4 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.5 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com