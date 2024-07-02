Indian shares exhibited mixed movements on Tuesday, as an increase in oil prices to a two-month high rekindled worries about inflation and interest rates.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell by 35 points to 79,440 in early trading, while the broader NSE Nifty index remained relatively unchanged at 24,141.Banks and financial institutions traded lower, with notable stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Life all experiencing a decline of around 2 percent.Tata Motors dropped by 1.2 percent following an 8 percent decrease in domestic sales for June.Other automotive companies like Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto also traded lower, while Hero MotoCorp saw a slight increase.NMDC fell by 1.4 percent after announcing a reduction in lump ore prices.Pharmaceutical company Lupin gained 1 percent after receiving tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution.DCX Systems surged by 15 percent upon securing a contract worth Rs 1,250 crore from Larsen & Toubro.Welspun Specialty Solutions climbed 6 percent after winning an order valued at Rs 117.17 crore from NTPC.IOL Chemicals soared 6.3 percent following approval from Chinese drug regulators to export a cholesterol medication.CSB Bank rallied by 3.2 percent after reporting strong growth in Q1 deposits and advances.Carysil advanced by 2.7 percent with the launch of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue.Sakuma Exports rose by 1.4 percent after its board approved a 4:1 bonus issue.South Indian Bank added 0.5 percent as it reported an 11.4 percent increase in gross advances for the June quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com