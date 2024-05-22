Indian stocks showed a modest uptick on Wednesday, even amid mixed global indicators.Investors exhibited caution ahead of the expected release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent monetary policy meeting and Nvidia’s earnings announcement.As of early trading, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had risen by 94 points, or 0.1%, reaching 74,047. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index saw an increase of 16 points, or 0.1%, settling at 22,545.In individual stock movements, JK Tyre & Industries surged 7.3% following a 56% increase in its Q4 net profit.Vedanta climbed 2.2% after lifting a suspension order on mining operations at its iron ore plant in Chitradurga, Karnataka.IREDA saw a 3% rise amidst news it is considering a follow-on public offering in the latter half of this fiscal year.IRCON experienced a slight gain despite reporting a marginal 3.8% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.Conversely, BHEL suffered a 3.5% drop due to a 25% fall in its Q4 net profit.GSFC declined significantly by 6.4% following an 89% plunge in quarterly net profit.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com