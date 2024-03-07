Indian stocks showed little to no change on Thursday, despite encouraging signals from international markets in response to the congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell.In early trading, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell slightly by 90 points, or 0.1 percent, landing at 73,995. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index experienced a minor decrease, dropping 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,452.Mahindra & Mahindra, a major player in the market, saw a significant 3.4 percent decline following a substantial block deal. In contrast, JSW Steel saw a rally of over 3 percent following the appointment of Robert Simon as Chief Executive Officer of JSW, USA.Similarly, Tata Steel saw a sizeable 3.4 percent increase, while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ both experienced a growth of approximately 2 percent.Zomato’s shares also rose roughly 1 percent after foreign investor Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased a substantial 5,68,11,443 equity shares in the company.NLC India also saw substantial growth, with shares climbing 3.1 percent due to reports that the government intends to sell a 7 percent stake in the company via the Offer For Sale (OFS) route.Lastly, CarTrade Tech’s shares experienced a dramatic surge of 6 percent after ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired a 2 percent stake in the company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com