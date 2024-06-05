Indian equity markets are anticipated to open lower on Wednesday following a split verdict in the Lok Sabha election. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) from Bihar and N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party from Andhra Pradesh emerged as crucial players in government formation.The unexpected election results triggered significant sell-offs by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who liquidated shares worth Rs 12,436.22 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also reduced their holdings, selling shares worth Rs 3,318.98 crore, according to stock exchange data.Globally, market signals remain mixed. The weakening U.S. labor market has increased expectations that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates in the near future.On Tuesday, India’s benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty each dropped approximately 6 percent. The market reacted to concerns that a reduced majority would create challenges for Prime Minister Modi in implementing reforms and advancing infrastructure projects.Moreover, domestic bond yields surged, and the rupee depreciated by 45 paise, closing at 83.59 against the U.S. dollar.In Asian markets this morning, trading was mixed. Treasury yields saw little change, gold prices edged higher, and oil prices remained near four-month lows due to data indicating a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.In the United States, stock markets posted modest gains overnight. Treasury yields continued their recent decline following data showing that U.S. job openings fell more than anticipated in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 each gained approximately 0.2 percent.European markets declined for the first time in three days on Tuesday as investors awaited the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and additional U.S. economic data releases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.5 percent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.1 percent, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.8 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.4 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com