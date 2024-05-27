Indian equities experienced moderate gains during early trading on Monday, with notable performances in the healthcare and metal sectors.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex increased by 125 points, or 0.2%, reaching 75,538, while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 23 points, or 0.1%, to 22,980.Divis Laboratories saw a significant 5% rise following a reported 67% increase in its Q4 net profit. Cochin Shipyard surged by 4.2% after an impressive nearly seven-fold increase in its quarterly profit.Bosch gained 1.6% following a substantial 75% year-on-year rise in net profit for FY24.RVNL soared by 7.3% upon being named the lowest bidder for a construction project valued at Rs 187 crore.Tata Steel witnessed a 0.7% rise as the NCLT Kolkata Bench approved its merger scheme with Indian Steel & Wire Products.Conversely, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories saw a decline of approximately 1% after its Russian subsidiary entered an agreement with Novartis Pharma to distribute anti-diabetes products in Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com