Indian shares saw a slight increase on Wednesday, a day filled with anticipation as traders eagerly await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the dot plot projections which are scheduled for later in the day.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed by 132 points or 0.2 percent, and settled at 72,144. Simultaneously, the broader NSE Nifty index also observed an increase, posting a gain of 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 21,848.Zomato, the food delivery giant, saw its shares increase by 1.3 percent after launching a 'Pure Veg Mode' and a 'Pure Veg Fleet', targeting customers who exclusively follow a vegetarian diet.Reliance Power's shares jumped 3.7 percent upon settling debts of three leading banks. Shares of its parent company, Reliance Infrastructure, also noted a rise of around half a percent.Leading automakers, Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors, experienced an upbeat day in trade with their shares climbing 2.5 percent and 4 percent respectively.BPCL, plotted an increase of 1.5 percent in its shares after signing a deal with BP to purchase 1 million barrels per month of U.S. WTI crude for a period of four months.FMCG heavyweight Nestle and private banking firm IndusInd Bank also followed the rising trend, recording an upward movement of over 1 percent in their shares.However, metal stocks witnessed a weak trading day, with giants like Hindalco and Tata Steel both experiencing a drop of around 2 percent in their shares.