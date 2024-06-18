Indian shares started off positively on Tuesday as traders returned after an extended holiday weekend.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 289 points, or 0.4%, reaching 77,281 during early trading sessions, influenced by strong global market trends and rumors of potential income tax rate cuts in the upcoming Budget. Concurrently, the broader NSE Nifty index increased by 87 points, or 0.4%, to 23,553.Hindustan Aeronautics surged 5.2% following news that the Ministry of Defense has issued a procurement request for 156 Light Combat Helicopters.IIFL Finance gained 5.1% after the Reserve Bank of India completed its special audit of the company.Wipro saw a rise of 2.8% after securing a multi-million-dollar contract from Standard Chartered.Zomato went up by approximately 1% amid reports suggesting it is negotiating to acquire Paytm’s movies and ticketing business. Similarly, One97 Communication shares also increased by 1%.State Bank of India (SBI) added 1% after announcing its expectation of 14-15% credit growth in FY25.Vodafone Idea climbed 0.7% on reports that it intends to offload its entire $2.3 billion stake in Indus Towers via block deals. Indus Towers shares were also actively traded.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com