Indian stock market opened lower on Friday, influenced by the unexpectedly high U.S. producer price data, which has resulted in diminishing expectations for an immediate interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve.The standard S&P BSE Sensex experienced an initial decline of 340 points, or 0.5%, setting the value at 72,755. Concurrently, the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 105 points, a decrease of half a percent, bringing the level to 22,041.State-owned oil marketing firms BPCL, HPCL, and IOC saw a decrease in stocks ranging from 3-6% following a nationwide reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 2 per liter.Various companies like Axis Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Coal India also found their stocks lower by 1-2%.In contrast, One97Communications' shares experienced a 5% increase after Paytm received its third-party application provider license from the national payments authority.A first-of-its-kind project estimated around $100 million (INR 800 crore) was secured by L&T Technology Services from Maharashtra State Cyber Department, resulting in a 2% surge in their shares.Lastly, acquiring a work order valued at Rs. 113.46 crore from Odisha Computer Application Centre lead to a 4.3% rise in Railtel Corp's stock.