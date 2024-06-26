Indian markets are likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday following remarks by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, suggesting that the country is on track to achieve an 8 percent annual GDP growth rate sustainably.Positive news also emerged from India’s economic data, showing an improvement in the external debt ratio to its best level in 13 years, decreasing to 18.7 percent of GDP in FY24 from 19 percent the previous year.On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reached new record highs, closing up by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, primarily driven by private banks.The Indian rupee appreciated by 3 paise, settling at 83.44 against the dollar, following data that revealed a trade balance surplus for the first time in ten quarters.Asian markets displayed mixed trends this morning, as Federal Reserve officials underscored the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before considering a reduction in borrowing costs.The U.S. dollar gained marginally, while U.S. Treasury yields remained stable after a $69 billion auction of two-year notes achieved the expected yield and good demand.Gold prices weakened, while oil saw a modest uptick after a previous decline, following industry data indicating a slight increase in U.S. crude inventories.Overnight, U.S. stocks had a mixed session. Consumer confidence in June declined due to a weaker outlook for business conditions, the job market, and incomes. Additionally, U.S. house prices grew less than anticipated in April, and the Chicago Fed’s index of overall economic activity and inflationary pressure rose in May for the first time in three months.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.4 percent. The Nasdaq Composite, heavy on technology stocks, rallied 1.3 percent, breaking a three-day losing streak.European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, influenced by concerns over upcoming French elections and a profit warning from Airbus that triggered a sell-off in the aerospace sector.The pan-European STOXX 600 declined by 0.2 percent. Germany’s DAX dropped by 0.8 percent, France’s CAC 40 fell by 0.6 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com