Indian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, despite mixed global signals and ongoing uncertainty about the general election outcomes.In another development, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced new guidelines aimed at mitigating the stock market impact caused by market rumors.On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses, while the rupee appreciated by 6 paise, settling at 83.31 against the dollar.Asian markets presented a mixed performance this morning. Both Hong Kong and Japanese markets saw declines, as investors awaited the minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and Nvidia's upcoming earnings report.The dollar showed consolidation, and Treasury yields dipped, while gold saw a slight increase.Oil prices declined following a report from the American Petroleum Institute indicating a rise in crude and gasoline stocks.Overnight, U.S. stocks recorded modest gains as investors considered comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to Nvidia's earnings report. The three major indices increased by between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite achieving new record closing highs.European stocks finished lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials issued warnings about inflation and potential interest rate cuts. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.2 percent, the German DAX decreased by 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 dropped by 0.7 percent, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended slightly lower.