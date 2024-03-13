Indian shares are expected to open modestly Wednesday as a result of mixed market indicators. U.S. inflation rates have shown signs of slowing down, effectively ruling out the chance of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve before June.India’s retail inflation rate has also decreased slightly to 5.09 percent in February, remaining within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) acceptable range of 2-6 percent. However, India’s industrial production growth has dropped to 3.8 percent in January from December’s 4.2 percent, indicating a slower growth in the industrial sector.Minor stocks could be the center of attention today after SEBI warned about unnecessary speculation in the mid-cap and small-cap areas. Following this, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company announced the suspension of fresh lumpsum mode subscriptions and switches into ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund and ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund starting March 14.Benchmark indexes experienced minimal changes on Tuesday, with slight increases after early gains. The rupee depreciated by 3 paise, ending at 82.78 against the dollar.Asian markets saw a mixed performance despite a significant rally on Wall Street, which was led by tech stocks. The dollar remained steady against major currencies while gold saw a marginal increase after falling from historical highs.Oil prices increased in Asian markets due to expectations of high demand in the U.S. U.S. stocks saw a revival due to inflation data meeting expectations. Inflation rates rose to 0.4 percent on the month and 3.2 percent year-on-year in February, with core inflation at 0.4 percent.Tech-centered Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5 percent after two days of decreases, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.1 percent to a new record closing. The Dow ascended by 0.6 percent.European stocks ended on a strong note Tuesday, boosted by weak German inflation, U.K. unemployment, and wage growth data. This sparked hopes of rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The pan European STOXX 600 increased by 1 percent, the German DAX rise of 1.2 percent, France’s CAC 40 ascended by 0.8 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 increased 1 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com