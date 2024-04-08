Despite mixed signals from global markets, it is predicted that the Indian markets will open strong on Monday. Investors are keeping an eye on the geopolitical landscape, especially after Israel announced a partial troop withdrawal from Gaza. Iran is also being closely watched as it formulates its response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria. Meanwhile, extremist group Hezbollah has warned of its preparedness for warfare.The upcoming week will also see a shift in focus towards the Q4 earnings, with IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services preparing to kick off the earnings season for the final quarter of FY24, to be announced during trading hours on Friday.Economic updates for the week include the latest reports on retail inflation and industrial output. International developments to monitor include the policy meeting of the European Central Bank, speeches by Federal Reserve officials, release details of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, U.S.’s March inflation data, and quarterly results from American banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup.There have been mixed trades reported among Asian stocks, with mainland China’s markets incurring losses upon resumption after a two-day pause.Treasuries have been trending downward while the dollar grew stronger on the back of robust U.S. employment data, bringing into question the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of the year.Gold has seen a slight drop following its surge to record highs last week. Oil prices have reduced by almost 2 percent in Asian trading due to Israel’s troop withdrawal from southern Gaza and its commitment to negotiations over a potential ceasefire in the ongoing six-month conflict.Friday saw a sharp increase in U.S. stocks following data indicating that the world’s largest economy added more jobs than anticipated in March, resulting in a dip in the unemployment rate from 3.9 percent in February to 3.8 percent.The American Nasdaq Composite saw a 1.2 percent increase, while the S&P 500 rose by 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones by 0.8 percent.Conversely, European stocks suffered a loss on Friday due to mounting tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate direction. The European STOXX 600, German DAX, France’s CAC 40, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 fell by 0.8 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent, and 0.8 percent respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com