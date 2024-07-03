Indian equities are poised to start Wednesday on a positive note, reflecting gains in global markets. However, volatility remains a possibility due to the uptick in oil prices and ongoing concerns about high valuations.Analysts indicate that current forward earnings do not justify the elevated valuations, particularly in sectors influenced by government policies like defense, railways, and power.On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty concluded a turbulent session slightly lower, primarily dragged down by banking and financial stocks. The Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise, closing at 83.50 against the U.S. dollar.In Asian markets, trading was relatively flat to slightly positive this morning as investors anticipate the critical U.S. payrolls report due on Friday, which could provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut prospects.A cautious sentiment prevailed after a private survey indicated that China’s service activity growth had slowed to an eight-month low in June.The dollar index and gold showed minimal movement, while Treasury yields remained steady after declining on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions. Oil prices increased by half a percent, nearing a two-month high following data that revealed a significant drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.Overnight, U.S. stocks struggled for direction before closing on a stronger note. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged progress in reducing inflation but mentioned that more confidence is needed before any rate cuts. Bond yields fell as new data showed a softening in labor market conditions, despite an increase in May job openings.The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent, closing above 5,500 for the first time in history. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.8 percent to a record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 percent.European equities declined on Tuesday, erasing some of the previous day’s gains amid continued political uncertainty in France and comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and her chief economist, who mentioned the need for time to address inflation concerns.The pan-European STOXX 600 eased by 0.4 percent. Germany’s DAX dropped 0.7 percent, France’s CAC 40 decreased by 0.3 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 fell by 0.6 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com