Indian markets are expected to open relatively unchanged on Tuesday, mirroring mixed signals from global markets as investors anticipate U.S. inflation data, corporate earnings reports, and guidance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to inform their trading decisions.On Monday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed relatively flat after spending most of the day in negative territory.Data indicated that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 60.98 crore on July 8, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) acquired shares valued at Rs 2,866.79 crore.Asian markets showed no clear trend, although Japanese stocks saw a significant rise, propelled by a weakened yen and gains in technology stocks.The U.S. dollar hovered near a multi-week low against other major currencies, gold prices edged up slightly, and oil prices continued to decline. This followed a hurricane in a crucial oil-producing area in Texas that caused less devastation than anticipated.In the U.S., stock indices closed with mixed results overnight. Investors are gearing up for a hectic week filled with key economic and financial events. Recent data suggested a slowdown in payroll hiring during the latter half of the year. The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.1 percent to reach record highs, driven by surges in chipmaker stocks. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended slightly lower.In Europe, stock markets mostly declined on Monday as the French legislative elections concluded with a hung parliament, splitting the National Assembly into three distinct blocs. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed flat with a slight negative tilt. Germany's DAX also finished slightly lower, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped by 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 dropped by 0.6 percent.