Thursday's outlook for Indian shares appears positive as the Federal Reserve's dovish leanings and a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields garner investor enthusiasm. Wednesday witnessed the Sensex and Nifty indexes end slightly on the positive side, although the rupee lost 13 paise, closing at 83.16 against the dollar.Most Asian markets saw an upward trend this morning, following significant overnight gains from major U.S averages, which have reached new record high closures. The dollar continued its overnight decline as Treasuries in Asian trading steadied.Gold reached an impressive milestone, trading over $2,200 an ounce for the first time, spurred by recent Fed comments. Oil also saw slight gains after a considerable drop in the last trading session.U.S stocks ascended, and bond yields depreciated as the Federal ReserveChair, Jerome Powell, left interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting and confirmed three expected rate cuts in 2024. As a result, the S&P 500, Dow, and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite indexes soared, marking record highs.European stocks presented a mixed scene on Wednesday, affected by promising U.K inflation data and anticipation over the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. While the pan-European STOXX 600 ended essentially unchanged with a slight negative slant, German DAX saw a 0.2 percent rise. In contrast, France's CAC 40 and the UK's FTSE 100 experienced marginal decreases.