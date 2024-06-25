Indian shares are likely to open positively on Tuesday following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data indicating a current account surplus of $5.7 billion, representing 0.6% of GDP for the January-March 2024 quarter. This surplus is attributed to a reduced merchandise trade deficit.However, mixed global signals and rising oil prices could introduce volatility as the trading session progresses.Attention may be drawn to telecom stocks today with the commencement of a 5G airwaves auction, valued at over ₹96,000 crore.On Monday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced fluctuations before closing approximately 0.2% higher. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise, concluding at 83.47 against the US dollar.Asian markets showed mixed performance this morning; the dollar fell from an eight-week high against the Japanese yen, while the 10-year US Treasury yields steadied after a slight decline in the previous session.Gold prices edged lower following comments from a top Federal Reserve official, who indicated the necessity for high interest rates to combat inflation.Oil prices remained relatively unchanged after rising on Monday, as investors assessed the implications of increasing geopolitical tensions from Yemen to Russia. Houthi militants have been increasingly effective in attacking commercial ships off Yemen, sometimes with deadly outcomes. Meanwhile, Russia accused the United States of responsibility for a missile strike on Crimea and cautioned of implications.In the U.S., stock exchanges ended mixed overnight. A tech share selloff led by Nvidia continued, counteracting expectations of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1%.European markets closed on a firm note Monday, as bond yields eased and the EU and China agreed to discussions on proposed electric vehicle tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.7%, the German DAX increased by 0.9%, France’s CAC 40 surged by 1%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com