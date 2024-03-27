Indian stock markets are likely to open slightly down on Wednesday, influenced by mixed global indicators and anticipations of key inflation data from the U.S. and Europe. Additional concerns causing market uneasiness include rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, unrest in the Middle East, and the stoppage of vessel movements in and out of the Port of Baltimore due to a cargo ship accident.On a positive note, according to recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s current account deficit shrunk to $10.5 billion, accounting for 1.2% of GDP, in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. This shows a marked decrease from the $16.8 billion deficit that represented 2% of GDP in the comparative period last year. For the second quarter of FY2024, the deficit was $11.4 billion which represented 1.3% of the GDP.On Tuesday, India’s key benchmark indexes, Sensex and Nifty, dropped approximately half percent each. Conversely, the Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise closing at 83.28 against the dollar, an action attributed to probable central banking activities.In the Asian markets, there was mixed trading this morning, but the U.S. dollar remained fairly stable and U.S. Government bonds recovered after an initial decline resulting from a $67 billion five-year note sale. Meanwhile, gold traded within a small margin and oil experienced an extended loss due to industry reports of a significant increase in U.S. stockpiles.U.S. stocks surrendered initial gains to close lower as the market weighed the potential impact of a major bridge collapse in the Port of Baltimore. The data released on new orders for manufactured durable goods and consumer confidence presented a varied image of the world’s largest economy.Minor losses were observed in the Dow and the S&P 500, both falling for the third consecutive session, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index also marked a decrease extending its losses to a second day.Contrastingly, European stocks showed an increase on Tuesday despite the holiday-shortened week. The Pan-European STOXX 600 rebounded from early losses to close 0.2% higher. In line with this, Germany’s DAX surged by 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 by 0.4% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 by 0.2%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com