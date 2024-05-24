Indian equity markets are expected to open on a subdued note this Friday, largely due to ongoing concerns surrounding U.S. interest rates. Following the release of robust economic data, traders have deferred the anticipated timing for the Federal Reserve’s first quarter-point interest rate cut to December, shifting it from the earlier projection of November.On the brighter side, investor sentiment is buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval of a higher-than-anticipated dividend transfer. This move is expected to enhance liquidity within the Indian banking system and potentially lead to a reduction in short-term interest rates.On Thursday, benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, surged approximately 1.6% each. This rally followed the RBI’s decision to transfer a record surplus of Rs. 2,10,874 crores for FY24, which bolstered government revenues and supported fiscal deficit targets. The surplus transfer is anticipated to either reduce the government’s borrowing needs for FY25 or allow for an increase in capital expenditures.In the broader Asian market, there was a general downturn this morning. Major indices in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan each declined around 1%.Currency markets saw the dollar poised for a weekly gain, while U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after a decline on Thursday. Gold experienced a modest rise but was still on track for its first weekly drop in three weeks. Oil prices remained mostly unchanged after four consecutive sessions of losses amid demand concerns.In the U.S. market, stocks relinquished early gains to finish lower overnight, with interest-rate worries overshadowing Nvidia’s impressive revenue forecast. Treasury yields rose after data indicated U.S. business activity grew at its fastest pace in over two years as of May. Weekly jobless claims also fell more than expected, highlighting the labor market’s resilience.The Nasdaq Composite, which is technology-heavy, declined by 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.5%.In Europe, stock markets ended largely higher on Thursday, drawing attention to Nvidia’s earnings and regional PMI data. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged marginally higher. Germany’s DAX finished flat but with a positive inclination, France’s CAC 40 rose by 0.1%, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 100 decreased by 0.4%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com