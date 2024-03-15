Indian stock markets may open with slow momentum on Friday as investors prepare for a potentially long journey to a Federal Reserve shift.Companies in sectors such as automotive and oil marketing may receive attention owing to a Rs. 2 drop per liter in petrol and diesel prices countrywide.Shares of One97Communications could potentially climb as Paytm has received a third-party application provider license from the national payments authority. This will enable Paytm to manage payments after its banking division ceases operations on March 15 due to regulatory challenges.Benchmark indexes such as Sensex and Nifty saw an increase of around half a percent and 0.7 percent respectively on Thursday, following significant losses the previous day due to concerns over high valuations in the broader market. The rupee closed marginally lower at 82.82 against the dollar.Asian markets started the day in the red following the People’s Bank of China keeping its main policy rate unchanged and investor apprehension concerning important wage discussions in Japan.Treasuries leveled out after a decline on Thursday, and gold showed little movement. Meanwhile, oil prices decreased due to a stronger dollar, after achieving a four-month peak the previous day as the International Energy Agency predicted a supply deficit extending to 2024.Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as inflation exceeded expectations, causing an increase in Treasury yields and casting doubt on a potential June rate cut. February’s producer price inflation rose by 0.6 percent month on month, surpassing economists’ modest forecast of a 0.3 percent increase.February’s retail sales figures were lower than anticipated, while unemployment claims surprisingly fell during the previous week, according to separate reports.The Dow dropped by 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both saw a decrease of approximately 0.3 percent.European stocks predominantly fell on Thursday due to growing apprehension about the future of interest rates. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX decreased by 0.1 percent and the UK’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4 percent, whereas France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com