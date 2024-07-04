Indian shares are poised for a robust opening on Thursday, bolstered by June’s weak U.S. ISM PMI data, escalating jobless claims, and indications of slowed private-sector employment. These factors have heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve might initiate a reduction in borrowing costs as early as September.On Wednesday, the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both climbed approximately 0.7%, achieving new record highs. Meanwhile, the rupee slightly depreciated, ending at 83.53 against the dollar.Data from the stock exchange disclosed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares amounting to a net Rs 5,484 crore on Wednesday. In contrast, domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 924 crore net. Additionally, in the derivatives segment, FIIs held 83.62% net long positions, with 16.38% being short.Asian markets mirrored Wall Street’s upward movement, reaching a 27-month peak this morning, although trading volumes were thin due to the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.The dollar weakened, and gold inched up in anticipation of rate cuts, while oil prices dipped following a substantial overnight rise driven by unexpected declines in U.S. crude inventories.U.S. stocks broadly advanced on Wednesday as feeble economic data reinforced hopes for a rate cut in September. Treasury yields decreased, and the dollar slumped as data revealed an increase in initial jobless claims, a contraction in the U.S. services sector at the fastest pace in four years in June, and a deceleration in private-sector job creation for the third consecutive month, with slower pay gains for both job retainers and job changers.The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite surged by 0.9%, and the S&P 500 increased by 0.5%, reaching new record closing highs in an abbreviated trading session, while the Dow ended flat with a slight negative bias.European stocks closed on a strong note Wednesday, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that inflation is trending downwards. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.7%, with both Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rallying by 1.2%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.6%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com