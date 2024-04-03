It appears that Indian stock markets may have a sluggish start on Wednesday, as growing Middle East tensions and the U.S. interest rate trajectory worry investors.The Reserve Bank’s first policy meeting for Fiscal Year 2025 will be held between April 3-5, 2024. Considering the current context of robust growth and persistently high inflation exceeding the Monetary Policy Committee’s goal, it seems likely that interest rates will remain unchanged.Investors are also keeping an eye on fourth-quarter earnings, with some of the major IT companies predicted to report modest revenue growth.In the previous trading session, the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indexes closed slightly down, while the rupee remained steady.Asian markets opened lower today, with main indexes in Australia, South Korea, and Japan falling over 1 percent amidst decreasing optimism for an early shuffle of Federal Reserve rates.Higher commodity prices and increasing tensions in the Middle East have sparked new worries about inflation and the course of interest rates.Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and the release of the much-anticipated U.S. Jobs Report later in the week, the dollar held steady in Asian trading.Gold continued its record-breaking rally due to rising tensions in West Asia, while oil prices rose following industry data indicating a reduction in U.S. crude stockpiles.The yield on U.S. treasuries peaked at a four-month high following comments from Fed officials suggesting lasting higher interest rates, pushing U.S. stocks down. Positive job openings figures and factory orders data increased skepticism about the Federal Reserve’s easing pace.On Tuesday, the Dow index dropped 1%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.7%, and the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite declined by 1%.European stocks also closed lower on Tuesday, influenced by manufacturing data from the eurozone, German inflation rates, and U.K. housing price data.Trading reopened after an extended holiday weekend, causing the pan-European STOXX 600 to lose 0.8%. The German DAX dropped 1.1%, France’s CAC 40 went down by 0.9%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 declined by 0.2%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com