### Indian Shares Expected to Open Positively Amid U.S. Growth DataIndian shares are poised for a positive opening on Friday following weaker U.S. growth data that led to a decline in both the dollar and bond yields, rekindling hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.In its annual report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected a 7 percent growth rate for the Indian economy in the current financial year, with risks evenly balanced. The report highlighted that India’s GDP has grown robustly in 2023-24, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6 percent from the previous year’s 7 percent. This marks the third consecutive year of growth rates at or above 7 percent.On Thursday, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty dropped by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, influenced by weak global cues and the impending expiry of monthly Futures and Options (F&O) contracts. The Indian rupee, however, recovered, closing 9 paise higher at 83.31 against the dollar.Asian stocks retraced some early gains as data revealed unexpected contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity for May, with the PMI falling to 49.5 from April’s 50.4. The non-manufacturing PMI, which gauges sentiment in the service and construction sectors, also dipped slightly to 51.1 from 51.2.The dollar weakened against major currencies ahead of key eurozone and U.S. inflation data releases. Gold saw a slight uptick, on track for its fourth monthly gain, while oil prices extended overnight losses due to an increase in gasoline inventories reported by the EIA for the week ending May 24th.Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as Salesforce reported disappointing quarterly results and revised data indicated that the U.S. economy grew at 1.3 percent in the first quarter, down from an initial estimate of 1.6 percent. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, and pending home sales in April fell to their slowest pace since April 2020, adding to the market’s concerns.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent, reaching its lowest closing level in nearly a month. The S&P 500 declined by 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.1 percent.In Europe, stocks rose on Thursday as bonds regained some ground following the previous day’s sell-off. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.6 percent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.1 percent, while France’s CAC 40 and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 both gained approximately 0.6 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com