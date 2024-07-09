In early Tuesday trading, Indian shares experienced modest gains, with FMCG and auto stocks leading the upward momentum ahead of the earnings season.The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex advanced by 186 points, or 0.2%, reaching 80,146, despite mixed signals from global markets.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index increased by 50 points, or 0.2%, settling at 24,370.Maruti Suzuki India surged by 4.8% following an announcement from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding a complete waiver of registration tax on strong hybrid cars.Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, Cipla, and Adani Ports each saw their shares rise by more than 1%. Conversely, Container Corporation of India dipped about 1% despite reporting a 6% growth in total volumes for Q1.Jupiter Wagons decreased by 2.3% after initiating a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue.Godrej Consumer Products fell by 2% due to reporting mixed performance across its global operations in the first quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com