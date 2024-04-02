Indian stock markets experienced a subdued opening on Tuesday as indications of a robust U.S. manufacturing sector dampened prospects of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The key S&P BSE Sensex index declined by 50 points (0.1%) to settle at 73,964 points, while the NSE Nifty index dipped a marginal 12 points to hover around 22,449 points.Notable companies to witness a downturn in their share prices included Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank, all recording a decrease of 1-2%. Software giant Infosys faced a 0.6% drop following the receipt of a Rs. 341 crore demand notice from the income tax department.In contrast, Adani Ports surged by 2.1% spurred by a set of favorable brokerage upgrades. Other climbers included IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL, each of them rallying between 1-3%. Aditya Birla Fashion made headlines with a soaring 12% after announcing plans to demerge its Madura business into a separate listed entity.Real estate player Anant Raj marked a 2% increase after revealing it had presold projects worth Rs. 4,150 crores at Sector 63A Gurugram in Haryana.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com