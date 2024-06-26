Indian equities experienced a notable ascent, reaching new record highs on Wednesday. Initially opening without much enthusiasm, the market was influenced by mixed global cues but soon witnessed considerable gains.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged by 620.73 points, marking a 0.80 percent rise to close at 78,674.25. Simultaneously, the broader NSE Nifty index advanced by 147.50 points, an increase of 0.62 percent, finishing at 23,868.80.Leading the bullish momentum, market heavyweight Reliance Industries saw an impressive climb of nearly 4 percent, setting a new all-time high. Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement both posted gains of approximately 3 percent, while Grasim and Britannia Industries appreciated by 1.5 percent each.On the downside, key decliners included Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Apollo Hospitals, all of which saw declines of around 2 percent.Globally, market sentiment remained fragile due to political uncertainties in France and hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials. Investors are also anticipating a significant U.S. inflation report expected later this week, which may offer further insights into the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions.In commodity markets, oil prices edged higher during European trading hours. This increase was driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism about the summer driving season, which overshadowed industry data revealing an unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles. Conversely, gold prices dipped as the dollar strengthened, influenced further by hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com