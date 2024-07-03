Indian stock markets experienced significant gains on Wednesday, reaching new record levels as investors reacted favorably to the dovish stance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.On Tuesday, Powell acknowledged progress in reducing inflation but emphasized that more confidence is needed before any decision to cut interest rates is made.Amid growing economic concerns, there is widespread belief that the Fed will likely reduce interest rates at its upcoming September meeting.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex achieved a new record intraday high of 80,074 before closing at 79,986, marking a rise of 545 points or 0.69%.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index reached a fresh peak of 24,309 before ending the session at 24,286, up 162 points or 0.67% from its previous close.The gains were widespread, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes each increasing by approximately 0.9%.Leading the gainers, Tata Consumer Products surged 3.6%, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Adani Ports each saw gains of around 2%. Conversely, Titan Company and TCS both experienced losses, with each dropping over 1%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com