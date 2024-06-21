Indian shares are anticipated to open sluggishly on Friday as rising bond yields could pressure IT stocks. Conversely, infrastructure stocks may see gains, fueled by Morgan Stanley’s recognition of companies like Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Titagarh Rail Systems, and Ultratech Cement benefiting significantly from the government’s infrastructure expenditure.On Thursday, the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both rebounded from early losses, closing up approximately 0.2 percent as investors prepared for the weekly F&O expiry.The rupee depreciated by 17 paise, settling at a two-month low of 83.61 against the dollar, driven by surging crude oil prices, equity outflows, and importer demand.This morning, Asian markets showed mixed movements, while gold remained steady after climbing over 1 percent to reach a two-week high on Thursday, amidst speculation of potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. Oil prices recorded minor losses in Asian trading following a rise in the New York session to a seven-week high.In the United States, stock performance was mixed overnight, and Treasury yields increased as investors responded to mixed economic data and cautious remarks from Fed officials regarding the rate path. Recent data revealed a slight drop in jobless claims last week alongside sluggish homebuilding activity in May.Speaking at the 2024 Michigan Bankers Association Convention, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari remarked that it might take a year or two to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2 percent target.The Dow rose by 0.8 percent to nearly a one-month closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 briefly surpassed the 5,500 milestone for the first time ever before closing 0.3 percent lower.In Europe, stocks gained on Thursday following a series of central bank decisions. The Swiss National Bank implemented another rate cut, and the Bank of England signaled its first rate cut in August. The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.9 percent, with the German DAX rising 1 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbing 1.3 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 adding 0.8 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com