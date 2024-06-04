Indian markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, following a robust rally in the previous session driven by strong GDP figures and favorable exit poll projections suggesting that the NDA might secure between 355 and 380 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.The key index, S&P BSE Sensex, dropped by 2,066 points, or 2.7%, settling at 74,392 after having surged over 3% the day before.Similarly, the NSE Nifty index fell by 621 points, or 2.7%, to 22,642, despite early trends indicating a clear lead for the BJP-led NDA.Stocks of the Adani Group were among the hardest hit, with Adani Enterprises taking a steep decline of 8-9%. Additionally, shares of SBI, Coal India, and NTPC each fell by around 6%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com