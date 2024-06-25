Indian equities reached new record highs on Tuesday, driven primarily by a robust performance in the private banking sector.Investor confidence was bolstered by data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealing that the country’s current account balance achieved a surplus of $5.7 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, in the January-March 2024 period. This improvement was largely attributed to a reduced merchandise trade deficit.Remarkably, this marks the first surplus in the current account balance in ten quarters, indicating a significant shift in the nation’s external financial strength.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed the trading session up by 712 points, or 0.92%, settling at 78,053, after hitting an intraday high of 78,165—an all-time record.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty50 set a new peak at 23,754 during the session before closing at 23,721, up 183 points or 0.78% from its previous close.Leading the gains on the Nifty were Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Shriram Finance, each advancing between 2% and 4%. Conversely, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, Eicher Motors, and BPCL saw declines ranging from 1% to 3%.On the global front, market indicators presented a mixed picture. Gold prices remained stable, the US dollar edged higher, and European trade saw a slight downturn in oil prices following Monday’s rise, which was spurred by concerns over rising geopolitical tensions from Yemen to Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com