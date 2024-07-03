Indian shares started the day on a positive note Wednesday, buoyed by increasing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in September.In early trading, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex surged by 570 points, or 0.7%, reaching 80,013. Concurrently, the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 163 points, or 0.7%, to 24,287.HDFC Bank saw a significant rally of 2.7%, spurred by its April-June quarter shareholding data, which revealed a reduction in foreign institutional investors’ ownership below the 55% threshold.Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 1.5% following the announcement of a new order from Central Railways.KEC International experienced a notable 6% rise after securing new orders valued at Rs 1,017 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) and clean energy sectors.Motilal Oswal Financial Services increased by 3.4%, despite receiving a warning from SEBI over operational issues.YES Bank gained 1% after sharing its first-quarter business update.ITC rose by 0.6%, driven by the launch of ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills’ in Nepal.Conversely, Zomato saw a slight drop of 0.5% following the resignation of co-founder Pankaj Chaddah.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com