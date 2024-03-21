On Thursday, Indian stock markets opened with a good start as the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rates static for the fifth consecutive meeting. This was in line with the general expectation, and their plan for three rate cuts in 2024 remained unchanged too.During the early trade, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex saw an increase of 540 points (0.7%) to reach 72,640 points, while the broader NSE Nifty index also experienced a hike of 160 points (0.7%) at 21,999 points.Among the Nifty pack, companies such as Power Grid Corp, Coal India, NTPC, Tata Steel, and BPCL saw an increase between 2-3 %. Wipro also climbed by 1.7% after Anne-Marie (Annie) Rowland was appointed as the CEO of Capco.Meanwhile, Wockhardt’s shares climbed more than 2% due to funding rumors. Torrent Power increased by about 1% after finalizing an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in Solar Transmission.Rail Vikas Nigam saw a 3% rise upon being named the lowest bidder for an electric traction system project worth Rs 167.28 crore from SER HQ-Electrical/Southeastern Railway.Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals also went up by 1.6% after securing an order for a solar water pumping system for the state of Haryana under the PM-KUSUM scheme.Prince Pipes and Fitting, climbed around 2% after acquiring bathware brand Aquel. Aeroflex Industries also increased by 1.8 % after finishing the first phase of its expansion project.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com