SentinelOne, Inc. (S) reported a narrower loss for the first quarter compared to the same period last year, although the results did not meet analysts' expectations.The company posted a net loss of $70.11 million, or $0.23 per share, which is an improvement from the $106.87 million loss, or $0.37 per share, recorded in the first quarter of the previous year.Market analysts, on average, had projected a smaller loss of $0.05 per share, based on data from Thomson Reuters. Typically, these analyst estimates exclude special items.Revenue for the quarter increased by 39.7%, reaching $186.36 million, up from $133.39 million in the same period last year.Key financial metrics (GAAP) for SentinelOne, Inc. are as follows:- Earnings (Q1): -$70.11 million, compared to -$106.87 million last year.- EPS (Q1): -$0.23, compared to -$0.37 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $186.36 million, compared to $133.39 million last year.Guidance:- Revenue for the next quarter is projected to be $197 million.- Full-year revenue is expected to range between $808 million and $815 million.