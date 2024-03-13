SentinelOne Inc. reported a decrease in losses for the fourth quarter as compared to the previous year, beating the Street’s estimates. The company’s net loss amounted to $71.98 million, or $0.24 per share, an improvement from $93.68 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period last year.When special items were excluded, SentinelOne’s adjusted earnings stood at a loss of $6.62 million, or $0.02 per share for the quarter. This surpassed the average analyst expectations of a loss of $0.04 per share, according to data gathered by Thomson Reuters. It is noteworthy that these estimates usually exclude special items.As for the company’s quarterly revenue, it experienced a significant increase of 38.1%, rising to $174.18 million from $126.10 million reported last year.In a broad summary of SentinelOne’s earnings based on the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the fourth quarter losses equated to $71.98 million, an improvement from $93.68 million last year. The Earnings per Share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.24, better than $0.33 in the prior year. The company’s revenue for the same period was $174.18 million, a substantial increase from $126.10 million in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com