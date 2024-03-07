In the latest update from the National Bank of Serbia, the benchmark interest rate for the country has remained unchanged at 6.5% for the month of March 2024. This decision comes after the previous indicator also stood at 6.5% in February 2024. The data was last updated on 7th March 2024, indicating that there have been no adjustments to the interest rate in the recent period. The central bank’s decision to maintain the benchmark rate at the current level reflects its efforts to balance economic growth and inflation in Serbia. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor the Serbian economy closely for any future developments in monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com