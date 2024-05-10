In the latest financial update from Serbia, the country’s benchmark interest rate has remained steady at 6.50% for the month of May 2024. This comes after a previous indicator halt in April 2024 at the same rate. The data was last updated on May 10, 2024, showing a stable monetary policy stance by the Serbian central bank. The decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate indicates a cautious approach to economic conditions in the country amidst global uncertainties. Market participants will be closely monitoring any future changes in the interest rate as Serbia navigates its economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com