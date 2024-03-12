In the latest economic update from Serbia, it has been reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the country saw a decrease to 5.6% in February 2024, down from 6.4% in the previous month of January 2024. This change represents a year-over-year comparison, which indicates a slightly more favorable inflation rate compared to the previous period.The data, which was updated on 12th March 2024, reflects the ongoing efforts to stabilize prices and control inflation in the Serbian economy. The CPI is a crucial indicator of consumer purchasing power and overall economic health, and the decrease from the previous month signals a positive development in the country’s financial landscape. As Serbia continues to navigate economic challenges, keeping a close eye on indicators like the CPI remains essential for policymakers and investors alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com