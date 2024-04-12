In the latest economic update, Serbia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has shown a decrease to 5%, down from the previous indicator of 5.6% in February 2024. This marks a promising change in the country’s inflation rate. The data, updated on 12 April 2024, indicates a year-over-year comparison in which the current CPI figure is compared to the same month a year earlier.The drop in the CPI suggests a potential stabilization in prices and cost of living for consumers in Serbia. This decrease could indicate positive developments in the country’s economy, which may lead to increased consumer confidence and spending. Analysts will be observing future CPI data to track the trajectory of inflation and its impact on the overall economic landscape of Serbia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com