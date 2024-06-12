Serbia witnessed a significant deceleration in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth for the month of May 2024. The CPI, which gauges the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services, recorded a growth rate of 0.40%, a marked decrease from the 0.70% growth observed in April 2024. The data was last updated on June 12, 2024.The month-over-month comparison indicates a slowing pace in inflationary pressure within the Serbian economy. In April, the CPI increase of 0.70% reflected a higher rate of price escalation compared to the previous month, whereas May’s 0.40% figure signals a cooling down in the cost of living indices.This latest CPI data could inform economic policy and consumer behavior, as Serbia navigates through the fluctuating economic conditions. Lower CPI growth can have multiple implications, from potential changes in interest rates to revised consumer spending patterns, as stakeholders across the spectrum react to the latest economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com