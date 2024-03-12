In an update on March 12, 2024, it was reported that Serbia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a notable increase compared to the previous month. The CPI reached 0.6% in February, up from 0.3% in January 2024, indicating a month-over-month rise in consumer prices.The CPI is an important indicator of inflation and reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The latest data shows a significant jump in prices within a one-month period, highlighting potential inflationary pressures in the Serbian economy.This increase in the CPI could have implications for consumers, businesses, and policymakers, as they monitor and respond to changes in the cost of living and economic stability within the country. It will be crucial to observe how this trend evolves in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic landscape in Serbia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com