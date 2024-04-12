In March 2024, Serbia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed a slowdown as it reached 0.3%, a decrease from the previous month’s 0.6% mark in February 2024. The data was updated on 12th April 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison of the change in CPI. This decrease indicates a moderation in consumer price inflation in the country for the specified period. As policymakers and analysts monitor these figures closely, the shift in CPI could influence economic decisions and strategies moving forward in Serbia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com