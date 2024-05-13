According to the latest data released by the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Serbia remained unchanged in April 2024 compared to the previous month, standing at 5.00%. This follows the same rate recorded in March 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates that the CPI for April 2024 is the same as it was in April 2023.The stability in the CPI suggests that inflation in Serbia has plateaued, providing some relief to consumers and businesses. This steady trend in consumer prices may offer a sense of predictability in the country’s economy. However, analysts will continue to monitor the CPI closely for any potential shifts in the coming months. The data was updated on 13 May 2024, reflecting the latest developments in Serbia’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com