Serbia's economy continues to show signs of resilience, achieving a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.70% in the first quarter of 2024. This marks a slight increase from the previous quarter's growth rate of 4.60%. The data, updated on May 31, 2024, highlights the improved economic performance year-over-year.Compared to the same quarter last year, both the current and previous indicators show a positive trend, reinforcing confidence in the nation's economic stability. Analysts attribute this growth to a combination of strong domestic consumption, steady industrial output, and increasing foreign investments.As Serbia navigates through 2024, economic stakeholders remain optimistic about sustaining this growth trajectory, with expectations that the rising GDP will foster more job creation and increase overall national prosperity.