In a significant economic development, Serbia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) has continued its downward trajectory into May 2024, reaching a year-over-year rate of 4.50%, down from the 5.00% recorded in April. The data, updated on June 12, 2024, reflects a consistent deceleration in inflationary pressures.The April 2024 figure had marked a notable decline from prior months, indicating perhaps a positive shift in Serbia's economic landscape. The May 2024 CPI data follows this trend, suggesting that the government's and central bank's measures to curb inflation might be yielding results.This year-over-year analysis provides a comprehensive view of inflation trends by comparing the CPI for May 2024 to that of May 2023. Similarly, the April comparison analyzed changes from April 2023 to April 2024, offering a consistent metric for evaluating the country's inflation dynamics. As Serbia navigates its economic strategy, these movements will be critical in shaping future monetary policies.