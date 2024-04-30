On Tuesday, SES AI Corp. (SES) announced plans to purchase Intelsat Holdings. The cash transaction is expected to total $3.1 billion, with specific contingent value rights also included.The financing for the acquisition, which is due to be finalized in the second half of 2025, will come from SES’s current cash and equivalents, as well as through the issuance of new debt.Upon completing the acquisition, the now-joined company is projected to bring in around 3.8 billion euros of yearly revenue.As of now, SES’s stock is experiencing significant growth on the New York Stock Exchange, increasing 17.78% to a price of $1.59 per share.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com