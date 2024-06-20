Sezzle Inc. (SEZL), a digital payment platform, announced on Thursday that its Board has authorized a new $15 million share repurchase program.The company recently completed its $5 million stock repurchase plan, initially announced on December 22, 2023.The repurchases under this new program will be conducted through open market transactions.Charlie Youakim, CEO of Sezzle, stated, “We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through a disciplined capital allocation policy that will drive growth and maintain adequate liquidity.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com