Digital health company Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) announced on Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Altaris LLC to be acquired for $1.43 per share in cash.Upon completion of the acquisition, Sharecare will transition to a private company and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.Brent Layton, CEO of Sharecare, remarked, “This transaction is a significant milestone that will facilitate the continued expansion and development of Sharecare, further empowering us as we roll out our cutting-edge technology across the healthcare sector.”Currently, Sharecare’s stock is experiencing a significant surge, climbing 78.26% to reach $1.379 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com