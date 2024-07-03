Shari Redstone’s National Amusements has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its controlling interest in Paramount Global to Skydance Media, as reported by multiple media sources citing individuals with knowledge of the situation.This agreement is subject to evaluation by a special board committee at Paramount Global. The proposed deal, involving David Ellison’s Skydance Media and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital, includes a 45-day window allowing Paramount and National Amusements to solicit and entertain rival bids that meet Skydance’s terms.On Tuesday, PARA shares closed at $10.72, marking an increase of $0.58 or 5.72%. In after-hours trading, the stock saw an additional rise of $0.85 or 7.93%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com