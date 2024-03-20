SharkNinja Inc. has made an announcement regarding the secondary offering of approximately 4.69 million regular shares. These shares, under the ownership of certain selling shareholders associated with Xuning Wang, will be made available to the public at a selling price of $58.00 per single share.An option has been provided to the underwriters by the selling shareholders. With this agreement, the underwriters are granted the ability to purchase a maximum of 703,785 additional regular SharkNinja shares within a 30-day period.The offering is anticipated to reach conclusion on March 22, 2024. However, it’s essential to note that SharkNinja Inc. isn’t selling any regular shares through this offering, and as a consequence, will not receive any proceeds from the aforementioned sale.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com